Letter: Votes against NATO additions disappointing

How sad it is to see U.S. Rep. Ben Cline vote against admitting Sweden and Finland into NATO, along with Bob Good of Virginia, Rep. Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Greene of Georgia and 14 other members of the House. I know it was only a symbolic vote since votes in the Senate alone count in these matters but still, it is telling. Birds of a feather ... I suppose Mr. Cline is very concerned about Mr. Putin's Christian conscience?