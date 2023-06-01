Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I recently watched the Clemson/Virginia Tech baseball games on TV. Regrettably, during one of the games, the Virginia Tech coach was ejected from the game for arguing with the home plate umpire.

I have no problem with a coach arguing with an umpire or referee. Officials make mistakes and should be held accountable. My concern is how the coach reacted.

As was clearly evident on the TV, and I'm sure clearly heard by the spectators, the coach repeatedly used the "F-word," many times.

I have always had a high opinion of Virginia Tech and almost attended the school after I graduated from high school. I knew nothing about the baseball coach.

Based on his actions as a coach, the leader and mentor of his team and representative of the university, I now have absolutely no respect for him.

And, if the athletic director does not at least call him to task for his behavior, my opinion of Virginia Tech is greatly diminished.

This type of profanity and foul language has become all too common in today's society. When someone in a position of power and prestige uses such offensive language in public, it makes it seem acceptable. This coach's players undoubtedly look up to him, respect him, listen to him and ultimately will emulate him.

That coach is the face of Virginia Tech when he is in public — in this instance, before a national audience. In my case, and probably many others, the only face I will see. I'm sure no one in Blacksburg will lose any sleep over it, but in my opinion, he has given the university a black eye.

Charles Gaston, Lugoff, South Carolina