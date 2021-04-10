Letter: Wake up America

Last Friday I had to be in Washington, D.C., for a meeting. As I was leaving the meeting, I was stopped at a light, and I looked up to see the most strikingly beautiful view of the dome atop the Capitol building I have ever seen. It was absolutely stunning, and a decade or two ago the site would have filled me with pride to the point of tears. I Immediately realized on Friday, however, that I was not filled with pride, but with a feeling of disgust for what was going on beneath that beautiful dome. I was distressed to be feeling that below that dome was a caldron of hatred, self-centeredness, dishonesty and blatant incompetence.

My pride in this country has never waned, but this despicable display of partisan hatred known as the U.S. Congress does not, in any way, represent the people of this great nation. Nothing drove that reality home to me more than that vision on Friday of the beautiful Capitol dome. I am sorry and deeply saddened that I feel this way, but I do. We, as Americans, have nobody to blame but ourselves for continuously electing people who refuse to truly represent us. Sure, there is no honest news media left in this country and that makes it extremely difficult for normal citizens to know the truth about what is going on in Washington, so we just continue to elect fools and charlatans to allegedly represent us, when we all know that they will never do so.