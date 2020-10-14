Letter: Wake up voters

This President is a threat to our representative democracy! ALARM BELL: On Wednesday, September 23, President Trump said when pressed again about whether he would adhere to a peaceful transition of power if he lost the election said, “Get rid of the ballots and we’ll have a very peaceful continuation (of power).”

Fellow Americans, get yourselves to the polls! Now is the time to let our voices be heard through the ballot box before our voices don’t matter. Since the Republican Party’s platform in 2020 is to strongly support the president and his agenda, we, who like our form of government have no choice but to vote in this election for all Democrats—Biden/Harris, Warner and Betts.