Letter: Walk in a public school educator's shoes

Rebuttal to: "Why teachers need to get back to the classroom" by Christine Flowers (Aug. 1 opinion).
I am a substitute teacher who has worked from elementary school to high school. I have worked with teachers and as a teacher in the public school system. I believe you said you were a private school teacher in French, different ball game. You have criticized some of the most dedicated people I know and shame on you for thinking their concerns are mainly for themselves.
My last assignment, before schools shut down this spring, was in a preschool class, where one child sneezed and coughed not only on fellow students, but repeatedly went up to the assistant in the classroom and sneezed on her. They do not understand the sneeze or cough in your elbow concept. Some of the parents need to work, so they fill their students up with medicine to bring their child’s temperature down, so that at 1:30 p.m. that child develops a raging fever. This child has been near friends and teachers infecting them. Teachers are supposed to protect the students but cannot when these basic rules are not followed.
In middle school it is all about gathering with friends, and sometimes about who can misbehave and get a laugh. I watched a person lick their fingers and then proceed past fellow students and run fingers over their faces. Multiple fights occur in middle school and high school. When that happens people tend to gather, not much social distancing happening.
In high school most of the students carry cellphones even though there is a no cellphone policy. If you take one cellphone away there is a solidarity response, and everyone takes out their cellphones. Do you send the whole class to the counselor? If they cannot follow the no phones rule, will they follow the social distancing and mask wearing rule?
You used to be a private school teacher, maybe you should walk in a public school educator’s shoes. You should not make this about politics but safety for our students and educators.
KATHLEEN CAIN
ROANOKE
