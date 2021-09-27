 Skip to main content
Letter: Walk to End Alzheimer's on Oct. 30

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

I am joining family and friends of all ages in the fight against the disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 30 at the Salem Civic Center.

While plans are moving forward to host the Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. CDC and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure the Walk event is safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

I'm walking in memory of my mom, grandmother and aunts who lived and died with Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's disease is relentless, but so are we! Please join us by registering to receive the latest updates on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's at alz.org/walk

Margie Shaver, Roanoke

 

Catch the latest in Opinion

