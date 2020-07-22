Letter: Warm Hearth Village is dedicated to all persons in the New River Valley

In regards to the protest that was held on Friday, July 10, regarding Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg, I am sending this letter.
Warm Hearth Village was founded on values, principals and ethnic injustices that occurred around the world by Dr. and Mrs. Kroontje, who were Dutch immigrants from the Netherlands. Our founders knew first-hand what discrimination looks and feels like and the horrific outcome of hate against our human brothers.
Although WHV was founded so many years ago, and speaking on the current display of negativity of protest, Warm Hearth Village has zero tolerance for any prejudices or demeaning behavior toward any residential member of the Village nor any such staff person.
Being an employee of WHV for over 20 years, along with our CEO Ferne Moschella, and other staff members, I can say Ferne’s leadership and commitment to all persons no matter race, creed, religion or social status is impeccable.
Ferne and our board members strive daily to uphold our standards of equality that were established over 45 years ago.
I am a proud staff member and I uphold WHV for the unwavering dedication to our residents, staff and visitors throughout the New River Valley.
Thank you.
LINDA KIRKNER
WARM HEARTH VILLAGE
MARKETING CONSULTANT - HEALTH CARE SERVICES
BLACKSBURG
