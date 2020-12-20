Letter: Warning: Dying to shop?

I ran into my friend, Buddy, inside of my local all goods store. “How did you get in?’' I asked.
He replied, "They said, ‘Wear your mask. Governor’s orders.’ So, I did, but I can’t breathe so I took it off. NOBODY’S going to tell ME what to do! I stick to my rights!'"
Buddy is a true patriot. He salutes the flag and believes in freedom, motherhood, and apple pie, especially his grandmother’s. I figured that nobody inside that store was going to tackle a man of such bodily proportions for noncompliance as the store’s staff probably doesn’t include a bodyguard.
Buddy hugged me and said that he was on his way to his Granny’s house for lunch as she had baked him an apple pie.
I returned to my Old Folks Home, threw my mask and my gloves into the washer, took a bath and sprayed myself with my 100 proof Lilac Cologne. Then, I ate my soup and sandwich and finished with a piece of Humble Pie for lunch.
BEWARE OF SHOPPING IN STORES WITHOUT BODYGUARDS.
Helen Head, Lexington
