Everyone familiar with the anti-Trump pro-Democrat bent of The Roanoke Times had to wonder how Tom Taylor's commentary "Democrats suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome" got published on the paper's Opinion Page on May 23. It was so unlike the usual one-sided, unsourced and unfair political reporting normally seen in the Times. Was it a mistake or simply an oversight by the proofreaders?
My hope is that the new publisher wants to do a better job of providing political news that is balanced and free of editorial comment. Let's all join in thanking Mr. Taylor for his well-written article as the first of many more to come.
JERRY STEVENS
BLACKSBURG
