Letter: Watch what politicians do, not what they say

There’s an old adage about evaluating the performance of politicians that is particularly relevant after Donald Trump’s mob stormed the U. S. Capitol: Watch what they do, not what they say.

What Virginia Congressmen Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith, Bob Good and Rob Whitman did late at night following the riot in their legislative chamber clearly demonstrates that they still support the effort to overthrow the fair and free election of Joseph Biden as president. Even after the violence that resulted in five deaths, these elected officials voted to sustain the spurious challenges to the certified electoral votes of the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. Their inflammatory votes failed, but they clearly cemented these congressmen’s support for Trump and those politicians who encouraged the insurrection.

Cline’s mendacity was underscored by his release of a disingenuous statement: “While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer.”