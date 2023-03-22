The Western Virginia Water Authority has stated that the Spring Hollow water is safe to drink. That is a matter of opinion at this point. What the public wants to know is: How much PFAS are still in the water.

As grown-up adults we can decide on what we think is safe, since the EPA has yet to issue regulations ("EPA targets GenX in water," news story, March 15). The water authority needs to come clean and let the public know the facts.

A regular release of PFAS counts each month that show the daily levels would be most helpful.

A recent article in The Roanoke Times (Jan. 22 Chicago Tribune reprint) pointed out that PFOS (related to PFAS) are in most freshwater fish and are harmful at any level. Is the WVWA testing also for PFOS?

Furthermore, notice of PFAS in the water only went out to the Spring Hollow customers. I have gotten multiple requests from residents who don’t know where their water is coming from. Notice should go out to all WVWA customers, even those who do not get their water from Spring Hollow. This will help put their concerns at rest.

Meanwhile, the PFAS continue to pollute the river, and the water flows downstream to Smith Mountain Lake, another water source for other people.

Again, the Western Virginia Water Authority needs to pull out the dictionary and study the word “transparency.”

At a January WVWA board meeting, I realized that the board has no at-large environmental advocates. All board members represented specific government bodies. Perhaps some environmental group members might encourage more transparency.

Bill Tanger, Chair, Friends of the Rivers of Virginia, Hollins