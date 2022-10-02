Letter: Water Authority needs to be more transparent

Roanoke may have its own Flint Michigan-like toxic water cover up: PFAS in Spring Hollow reservoir.

Now the water in Spring Hollow is unsafe to drink without spending millions to correct, so Spring Hollow is useless.

It is my understanding that the Western Virginia Water Authority knew about the PFAS in 2020 but kept that from the public. Part of the authority’s ethical responsibility is to let the public know when its water has become harmful. In my opinion it failed that responsibility.

The Western Virginia Water Authority needs to pull out the dictionary and study the word “transparency.”

A gold star should go to Roanoke Times reporter Laurence Hammack, who helped us the public learn about this mess. And another to Mark Barker at BREDL (Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League).

My guess is that the WVWA knows the source of the PFAS. If so, it should let the public know. If it knows and does not let the public know, the transparency issue becomes even worse.

With the tainted water in Spring Hollow, the reservoir becomes useless without millions to clean it up. Meanwhile, the PFAS continue to pollute the river and that water flows downstream to Smith Mountain Lake, another water source for other people.

PFAS will start accumulating. So don’t eat the fish.

The source and the inaction need to be investigated.

Bill Tanger, Chair, Friends of the Rivers of Virginia, Hollins