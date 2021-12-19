Letter: Water Control Board member demonstrated cognitive dissonance with essay

Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace’s essay (Dec. 15, "Reclaiming Southwest Virginia for a cleaner environment and a brighter community") is one for the textbooks or a psychiatrist analysis.

The great liberation psychiatrist, Franz Fanon, coined the term, cognitive dissonance. He describes cognitive dissonance as, “people hold a core belief that is very strong [and] when they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted [so] they will rationalize, ignore or even deny anything that doesn’t fit with that core belief” (Fanon 1952).

The problem with Ms. Jessee-Wallace’s essay is that it is very difficult to know what she believes. While she touts "reclaiming Southwest Virginia for a cleaner environment and brighter community," and that “throughout the years of coal mining, tons of gob [coal waste] have been piling up, leading to heavy metals and acids seeping into our creeks and streams, the poisoning of our water supply, and emission of gases such as methane and carbon monoxide into the air. As a member of the Virginia Water Control Board and Russell County Board of Supervisors, I take pride in my town and ensuring that my neighbors, friends, and family have a beautiful and prosperous community to call home, both environmentally and economically, and am dedicated to improving this issue.”

The very previous day, Dec. 14, she voted to allow Mountain Valley Pipeline to continue to contaminate Southwest Virginia’s water bodies and streams, by voting "yes" to approve their application with the State Water Control Board. This permit will allow MVP to do the very thing she’s expressing here she’s against — polluting our air and water.

Perhaps Ms. Jessee-Wallace cannot distinguish between dirty fuels and clean energy sources for providing living wages; and this is the cognitive dissonance she’s experiencing because there is no way she could have voted, yes, as she did to allow this water permit on one day and on the very next tout "reclaiming Southwest Virginia for a cleaner environment …” There’s a disconnect somewhere.

Lynn Godfrey,

Sierra Club Virginia Chapter,

Community Outreach Coordinator,

Stop the Pipelines