Letter: We all benefit from civic participation

Students will undoubtedly benefit from this bill. It will help them feel connected to their communities, provide lessons that a classroom cannot, and improve their ability to have agency in their own lives. But students aren't the only ones who benefit. We're all better off when every member of our community is encouraged to participate in civic life, when we can hear all voices and perspectives, and when civic participation habits and values are developed and supported early in life. Civic engagement is an important ingredient for a healthy democracy. As such, this is not a Republican or Democrat issue - in fact, the bill is bipartisan and reminds us that there are ample opportunities to work together.