Letter: We all can try to make a difference

What would our lives be like today if the pandemic never happened? Of course, some people think it was just something contrived to keep Donald Trump from being reelected.

What if he never got elected in the first place? Let me reflect on that and smile. The effects of isolation and the social unrest are something we will have to deal with for a long time. The economic chaos is another issue. Throw in the war in Ukraine, and we have a lot on our plate.

The shock at the gas pump was something I wasn't quite prepared for. What it cost to fill my tank was a record amount. Inflation is high, and it especially hurts people on fixed incomes and people who are living from paycheck to paycheck.

There is only so much the government and the private sector can do. Individuals can make a difference. Vote for politicians who really support social issues and not just give paltry tax breaks.

Contribute to places that provide food for those in need. The pandemic has vastly increased the number of people that fit in that category.

My wife and I are getting ready to go to church. We can do more than just pray, however. Make a difference.

Francis Mathews, Radford