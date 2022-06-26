Letter: We all must be mindful of our mental health

One of the most stressful moments in my life was when I decided to retire in 2009.

I taught elementary education for more than 30 years and I came from a very small town in Southwest Virginia, then moved to Radford.

The only advice I might give to someone recently retired is to get involved. I found a job in the dining hall at Radford University. I had some experience as a short-order cook for a couple of summers when I was going to college myself.

It took salesmanship to get me the job. I had a great boss who had me working at special events and a variety of stations. I was a fast learner.

I can just imagine what some men have done after they retired and their wives were retired before them. Doing next to nothing and spending 24 hours a day with your spouse might be a bit dangerous to your mental health and hers.

(A good site for information on mental health is NAMI: The National Alliance on Mental Illness.)

Today, I volunteer twice a week and I am active with my wife at our church. She also volunteers. She is a member of a group called Master Naturalists.

At any time in the past my mental health could have gone sideways.

Teaching can be a very stressful occupation. I'm glad I wasn't teaching during the pandemic. It burnt out a lot of teachers and health care workers.

Recently in the news, there was another school shooting by a suicidal young man with an assault weapon. Why wasn't the ban on such weapons permanent? Republicans in Congress wouldn't support it. Think about that the next time you vote. Imagine the toll on the mental health of the parents whose children were killed.

Frank Mathews, Radford