What’s your plan for when you find yourself confronted by someone clearly intending you physical harm? Obviously, such a person does not share the entirety of your moral code, and now you must guess how severe a threat he/she poses.

Guns are more than prolific lately, and stories of wanton violence are so common that if you still are surprised to read about them, well, this letter is for you.

The year 2023 begs the question, “When there are so many guns, how will you stand up for yourself without one?” Can you hear Wayne LaPierre whispering in your ear, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun?”

Just how “good” are you willing to be when the possibility increases daily of being directly and urgently confronted by a threat? (For all you wannabe trolls, I’m not talking about a basketball rolling in your yard or someone turning in your driveway. I’m talking about the moment an adrenalin dump happens as you comprehend a most unwelcome situation: that your life and those you care about are at stake.) What’s your 10-second plan for reestablishing your personal safety?

If your reply includes “Call the police immediately” — and I believe it should — then your answer should also include four to 10 minutes’ worth of activity to describe what you are doing during the time you are waiting.

The thought of those four to 10 minutes might inspire you to purchase your own gun. Maybe your inspiration will include getting anything BUT a gun. Maybe you’ll get yourself a home gym and beef yourself up. Maybe you will get a half dozen cameras around your home so the jury can have some evidence to look at.

This is America, and your choice remains your choice. It can be a gun or not a gun.

If a gun, I also urge you to strongly consider a commitment to early training and regular practice. The gun by itself is an inanimate object with no magical properties to keep you safe.

Jason Cohen, Bedford County