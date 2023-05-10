Republican lawmakers (and others) are fond of saying, "Guns don't kill people, people kill people."

Have you ever wondered how many shoes have been used to kill people? To my knowledge, none have. Yet, because of a threat of a shoe bomb made in 2001, we’re all required to remove our shoes prior to boarding a plane. It's a good idea to take preventative measures like that to preserve lives.

But what about books? How many books have been convicted of killing anyone? Once again, none. Yet Republicans are happily banning books across the country, even going so far as to completely cut state funding for libraries.

We’re required to register our cars, and before we’re allowed to legally drive one we must take a written test to show we know the rules of the road. And we’re required to take a driving test to show we have the skills needed to safely and properly operate a vehicle. Again, good policies to protect lives.

Why can't that logic extend to gun safety measures?

Holly Moore, Salem