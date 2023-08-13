The race against time is the motivation behind the White House proposal to streamline permitting for clean energy and other infrastructure projects under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) that requires federal agencies to conduct an environmental review before approving any major project.

Permitting reform makes it easier to build the infrastructure to create and get that clean energy to American families and businesses.

At the same time, local communities will be able to have more input into projects that will directly impact them.

The debt ceiling deal that was signed into law in May designated that a lead federal agency and a singular environmental review document for permitting projects be implemented. It also rolls back certain changes to NEPA, incurred during the last administration, and requires agencies to consider environmental justice in project reviews. Most of the new infrastructure proposed (more than 90%) is for clean energy.

Well that sounds pretty good — so what’s the problem?

Remember it’s a compromise.

So what was the compromise and how does it affect me?

Can you spell pipeline?

That’s the compromise.

So people right here in Southwest Virginia now have to decide if the compromise was worth it.

Remember the clock is still ticking.

The blanket of pollution and toxic chemicals covering our world continues to heat our planet and cause havoc with the weather leading to serious universal suffering for every man, woman and child — not to mention the rest of God's creation.

Do we accept what is primarily “good” at the expense of what would be “best”?

I have shown up at the protests, the courtrooms and the halls of government. I have written the letters and made the phone calls to stop the pipelines. I still think pipelines are a mistake and I know this proposal streamlines permitting for them as well as the 90% of clean energy projects.

That race against time is forcing each of us to take our stand and decide who we are: realists or idealists.

I am a realist when it comes to politics (hopefully a realist with high ideals). In a divided country with a divided Congress facing a disaster the likes of which humanity has never seen, I will accept the compromise.

There will be other proposals, regulations and laws as we try to undo the damage we have done and escape its more dire consequences.

But for today — I accept the compromise and simultaneously pledge to do more to make the world safe for all of us. (tick-tock tick-tock)

Joy Sylvester-Johnson, Roanoke