How do the following things seem to happen?

First-degree murderers get life in prison, three meals, soft bed, TV and exercise areas, while unborn babies, who are innocent, have their lives taken from them by their mothers and/or fathers.

Protesters destroy scores of downtown businesses, and threatened Supreme Court justices at their homes, while one praying peaceful protester outside an abortion clinic is arrested by 22 FBI agents.

A girls basketball team in Vermont refused to play a team with a biologically male "trans" player, saying a male "jeopardizes the fairness of the game and our players." As a result, the principals association of that state ruled the school would be ineligible for state-sanctioned activities and tournaments.

Leftist university professors teach hatred of our country and promote socialism to their students without mentioning that millions of their own people in Russia and China were slaughtered by their socialist governments once they had power.

I could go on and on with many other examples, but most would agree we live in an upside-down world in 2023.

Dave Sisson, Elliston