Letter: We are on the right path, now

You begin by complaining that the authors’ claim that Mr. Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” shows that these “children” have been brainwashed and that coronavirus actually IS the Chinese virus. This is incorrect, Mr. Pearson. I CRINGE every time I hear it called the China virus. The first cases identified were in China but scientists still do not know where it originated. The correct name is the coronavirus.

You continue to complain that these “children” believe that Mr. Trump was responsible for the violence on Jan. 6 and that you, on the other hand believe that “calls for violence almost always come from the left.” I would beg to differ with you, especially as I was witness to the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, initiated by people on the RIGHT, by the way, and then had to listen to Mr. Trump say, “You had very fine people on both sides.” He did not condemn the white supremacists who were responsible for the violence, and then spent the next three years continuing to encourage those who ARE violent. He encouraged the rioters of Jan. 6 and he was impeached because of this.