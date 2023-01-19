Letter: We are too careless about human life

Just recently I heard sighs of relief that a suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was caught related to the four stabbing deaths in Idaho about a month ago. Although justice might now be served, here is another senseless act of the taking of innocent human life that ought not ever to have happened. Where will it end? Where did it begin? My concern is our lack of ability or willingness to connect the dots.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, America was headed toward valuing life first. If life is respected in the womb, there should be no place where life is not respected. Or have we become so comfortable with abortion that the taking of any human life has become easier? Should we disregard human life in the name of sexual freedom as the value indicator for human life? If we are compassionate people, should we not instead realize that a woman’s body was designed to provide life-giving care and nourishment to the fetus just as it does for the infant?

In Idaho, what was being played out then was an extended “right to choose” because Roe has cheapened all human life everywhere. Down goes justice.

Even the usage of the word “freedom” is now more commonly associated with human death than it is with human life. As a result, we are more careless about human life. Whether using a gun or a knife, we cannot have it both ways. Either life is a limiting factor, or personal autonomy and freedom will dominate, indiscriminate of life.

So let us resolve that a threat to human life anywhere is a threat to human life everywhere. Connect the dots. Strive to make human life more valuable and less vulnerable with laws that regard all human life as sacred. “Sexual responsibility” as a moral value must therefore trump “reproductive freedom.” Let us value all human life in our hearts and minds, so that we do not continue to create human tragedies increasingly, and more unwittingly like the one witnessed in Idaho.

Evan C. Spencer, Cave Spring