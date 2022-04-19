Letter: We can do something about climate change

With all the scientific advances in the last 20 years, you'd think some people would be more optimistic when it comes to our dealings with climate change. Yes, Virginia, it does exist. Everyone can do a little something to help take care of this great blue ship that sails around the sun.

We are slowly getting away from the overuse of fossil fuels. There are wind farms all over the country. Amazon has a fleet of electric vehicles and our postal service also is investing in them. Solar panels are set up in fields and on the roofs of many homes and office buildings.

Organizations such as the National Wildlife Federation and the Nature Conservancy are working with government agencies.

Climate change has brought some species to the brink of extinction. I know of at least one animal that has been taken off the list: The humpback whale is no longer on the list. Its numbers have increased significantly to get it taken off of the endangered species list. The humpback whale is an asset to the environment in which they live. It took the cooperation of many nations and organizations to achieve that.

Nations all over the world are working together to improve how we take care of the great blue boat we call home. Climate change has proceeded at a dangerous pace in the past. As long as we have the will, I believe there is a way to change that.

Frank Mathews, Radford