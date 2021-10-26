Letter: We cannot afford not to vote for Blanding

Princess Blanding is a candidate of my dreams.
I could ramble on about the comprehensive plans she has created to address challenges of affordable housing, health care, justice, food insecurity, infrastructure (physical and social), and climate change.
Her tenure as a public schoolteacher and administrator, as well as her community advocacy have, no doubt, informed her awareness and equipped her well to address these issues.
I could also go on about her commitment to service: at a recent Meet-and-Greet with Ms. Blanding in downtown Blacksburg, she told us, "I'm not here to talk about myself; I'm here to listen to what your needs are." She did so, engaging in deep conversations about issues such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline, housing costs, transportation, sexual assault policy, mental health resources and more.
There is so much to appreciate and admire about her, however, in the interest of time and space, I will limit my persuasive statement to the simple issue of breathing.
Ms. Blanding is the only candidate in our gubernatorial race who has openly condemned the Mountain Valley Pipeline. If completed, the MVP is projected to transport 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, emitting sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, and other toxins all along the way. And, when consumed, this single-day's worth of gas has the potential to emit 100 million metric tons of CO2-like gases.
Many people say of third-party candidates, "We can't afford to vote for her; there's too much to lose!" I have come to the opposite conclusion: with so much to lose, we cannot afford not to vote for her.
Gwyneth Homer, Blacksburg