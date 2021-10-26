Letter: We cannot afford not to vote for Blanding

Princess Blanding is a candidate of my dreams.

I could ramble on about the comprehensive plans she has created to address challenges of affordable housing, health care, justice, food insecurity, infrastructure (physical and social), and climate change.

Her tenure as a public schoolteacher and administrator, as well as her community advocacy have, no doubt, informed her awareness and equipped her well to address these issues.

I could also go on about her commitment to service: at a recent Meet-and-Greet with Ms. Blanding in downtown Blacksburg, she told us, "I'm not here to talk about myself; I'm here to listen to what your needs are." She did so, engaging in deep conversations about issues such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline, housing costs, transportation, sexual assault policy, mental health resources and more.

There is so much to appreciate and admire about her, however, in the interest of time and space, I will limit my persuasive statement to the simple issue of breathing.