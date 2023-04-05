Re: "Trust House to close in Roanoke after decades of housing those in need" (Jan. 12, 2023):

Jeff Sturgeon argues that the homeless shelter, Trust House in Roanoke, was essential to many in the community. When he says, “ARCH intends to place the 25 men and women who live at Trust House in other shelters,” I question where? As a social worker who has worked in the homeless population for two years, I cannot stress the lack of resources in this area. There is only one other homeless shelter in a 45-mile radius, and that is the Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission is an excellent resource and has been around for the last 75 years. The Rescue Mission can be described as overpopulated and unsafe, as many of their residents can be considered dangerous. As Sturgeon stated, a majority of our homeless population are individuals who are victims of substance use or mental illness. We are underserving one of our most crucial populations and it’s unbelievable we have taken one of the few amazing resources they had.

Tabitha Maus, Radford