Letter: We don't need a 'Christian Taliban'

As a Christian, I believe that there is a higher spiritual power. I look to the Bible for inspiration as to how others, throughout the ages, have experienced that same belief. But I recognize that while I pray to that higher power as "God the Father" and "Jesus his Son," many of my neighbors refer to him (or her) as Allah, or Jehovah, or Brahma, or something else. I choose to respect such beliefs.

But my respect has its limitations. The God I worship teaches me to love my neighbor as I love myself, and to treat them with loving kindness and respect. There are occasions when I do not find these qualities in the religious beliefs of some, and it causes me to wonder if we really are worshipping the same deity.

A clear example of this is the way in which groups like the Taliban, ISIS, and the airplane hijackers of Sept. 11 have distorted the Islamic faith. Their obvious intent is to impose their twisted interpretation of their religion upon everyone else. The God I worship disapproves of such tactics.

Unfortunately, religious extremism is not limited to other religions. Christianity is also infected with it. There are broad variations within my faith as to precisely what it means to be a Christian. To some, it means accepting the Bible literally, both from a historical and scientific aspect, while to others it means understanding the broader concepts of the Bible's teachings and applying them to our daily lives.

We are fortunate to live in a country whose Constitution guarantees that our government is prohibited from interfering in whatever we choose to believe. Our laws are to be free of any taint of religious influence.

But that freedom seems to be eroding. Recent Supreme Court decisions, and subsequent laws being enacted in many states, clearly reflect the religious beliefs of some, while being directly opposed to the beliefs of others.

As a Christian, I deplore the rise of a "Christian Taliban."

Pete Hamilton, Rockbridge County