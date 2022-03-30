Letter: We got the president we voted for

Last month, the U.S. vice president in a speech stated that the American people got the government they voted for. That made me think of how fortunate we are to have a president who is so compassionate and accountable.

I thought of all he has accomplished in his 14 months as president. We have some 2 million new souls in our country thanks to his border policy. (No thought of those who died or were sexually abused trying to get here.) This border policy has contributed greatly to the one hundred thousand people who died of drug overdose last year, mostly from drugs that came across our southern border.

The president's actions restricting energy production has led us from being energy independent to dependence on uncertain supplies from around the world (which I am sure are produced in a greener fashion, not to mention the energy used in shipment).

We are told to just buy electric cars, which cost more than most people's income and where lines to charge the electric cars are longer than the gas lines of the 1970s. This dependence coupled with our skillful exit from Afghanistan have encouraged the current Russian aggression. (There is no need to worry about how many people starved in Afghanistan this winter or how many people have died in Ukraine.)

We were promised that the president's administration would defeat COVID-19. No matter that there have been as many or more deaths since the change in administrations.

I could continue on about how grateful we should be for our president, from how safe our cities are or how grateful we should be for inflation of over 8%. (None of which, of course, can be attributed to the current administration.)

Yes, the American people have the government we voted for. We should all be grateful for a president who is so compassionate and accountable, and that we don't have a president who sends mean tweets in the middle of the night.

James Huff, Christiansburg