Letter: We have been duped

We have been duped. Americans are told in our history books and by the media that war is noble and good, even if most U.S. wars are for power and profit, and we are vastly more technologically advanced than our foes. We have been told that if you are not with the U.S. government, you are with the terrorists ... and the global south is made of “s—-hole nations.”

We have been duped by corporations to simply accept that all of the cheap goods from Asia and Central America are created under fair conditions, when in fact many of the workers there are paid “wage slavery” wages.

We have been duped by the media to accept that global climate change is simply “the new normal.” U.S. corporations should be regulated against climate change and other epic concerns for the world environment.

We have been duped by the white American public to think that white people are all “better” than other people. This arrogant cliquishness has resulted in the exploitation of our nonwhite society and the whole global south: 3 (or so) billion people.

It is wise for white people to recognize that all people worldwide have something to add, invaluable wisdom for us all. This simple understanding will help avoid global catastrophe.

Please read “Manufacturing Consent” by Herman/Chomsky and “Hotevilla” by Mails/Evehema. Don’t be duped.

“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out —

“Because I was not a Socialist.

“Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out —

“Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —

“Because I was not a Jew.

“Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

— Martin Niemöller

Seth Leonard, Christiansburg