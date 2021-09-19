Letter: We haven't declared a war

Ya know? We haven't declared a war since World War II. Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. all police actions and occupations. Communism in other countries, other countries civil wars, cultures different than ours, etc. Mostly us poking our noses into others business.

The funny part is we don't like other countries poking their noses in our business or our culture or our freedoms, but let some country that has never educated women or allow them to hold political positions, and we send our troops to shove our ways of life on them and expect them to be okay with that.

Do I think the way they live is just fine and dandy? No, but I live here in the USA where we have our way of living and they have theirs. A lot of it is due to their religion. They don't take kindly to our thoughts as to how they should worship and neither do we. So, the question is, why are we thousands of miles away jerking people around and shoving our lifestyles on them? And calling it a war to boot. The latest one we fight the war for them and when time comes for them to fight for themselves, they won't. The biggest opioid dealers in the world and we've been there 20 years and they still deal opioids like nothing's changed.