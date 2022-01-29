Letter: We know how to reduce crime

Recent articles (Dec. 19, "Roanoke Police Department struggles with understaffing, while community steps up") and editorials (Dec. 27, "As Roanoke police go, so goes the nation") about crime in Roanoke reflect problems in the city that also occur in cities across the country.

The common theme is a consistent reduction in police resources with a corresponding increase in violent crime.

Most law enforcement leaders today know how to reduce crime. This was demonstrated in the 1990s starting with ComStat in New York City. The quick application of resources to Hot Spots and using Community Policing principles led to a consistent reduction in crime across the country. That changed in 2015 when crime rates started to climb due to policy changes from our elected officials.

The recent articles seem to blame Police Chief Sam Roman for the problems in Roanoke, but this blame is misplaced because it does not reflect the history of how Roanoke got to this point.

Long before COVID, Roanoke County recognized their public safety resources were falling behind similar jurisdictions and commissioned a study that resulted in changes with resources to public safety services.

At the same time Roanoke County was researching the issue, representatives from Roanoke police asked the city administration to study the need for more resources in public safety. This request, like so many requests for funding in the police department, appears to have been ignored.

This pattern started before Chief Roman was appointed. We can see the different approach to managing public safety resources between Roanoke and Roanoke County in dramatic contrast today.

Returning to a time when we had much safer communities in Roanoke is not hard but it does require resources and a coordinated commitment from each participant of the criminal justice system, including the media establishment.

Citizens fearing crime outside their homes need to complain to their elected representatives, the Roanoke City Council. This is the only way to force a change in the city management philosophy to public safety. It worked in the 1990s and we can use that model to improve our community today.

Keith Johnson, Boones Mill