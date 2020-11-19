Letter: We must be willing to give more than we receive

In response to Jeff Graf ("We need a new approach to the virus," Nov. 7 opinion), yes, we DO need a new approach to the virus. Lockdown was the way to start, get things under control, and make a plan and follow it. I agree with Jeff Graf that we have the right to take the risks that suit us. I cycle tour on the roads and white-water paddle. But it is not right to subject others to the risks that suit us.

What makes this virus different is that many of us have it without knowing it. If we have it and know we have it, I think it is clear that we are obligated to protect one another. But if we don’t know it, does that remove our obligation? If infected people are infecting others, we will never get this under control. Some of those refusing masks are infecting others. And without knowing they have it, they continue to keep the virus alive.

Unless we are all willing to give more than we receive, like wear a mask even though we may not be infected and keep our distance even if we are not afraid, we will have to endure the devastation to our economy, our physical and mental health, and the education of our children as well as even risking losing our home if we get sick. The inability to give more than we receive is hurting us in many spheres.

Bob Peckman, Roanoke