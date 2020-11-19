 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We must be willing to give more than we receive
0 comments

Letter: We must be willing to give more than we receive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In response to Jeff Graf ("We need a new approach to the virus," Nov. 7 opinion), yes, we DO need a new approach to the virus. Lockdown was the way to start, get things under control, and make a plan and follow it. I agree with Jeff Graf that we have the right to take the risks that suit us. I cycle tour on the roads and white-water paddle. But it is not right to subject others to the risks that suit us.

What makes this virus different is that many of us have it without knowing it. If we have it and know we have it, I think it is clear that we are obligated to protect one another. But if we don’t know it, does that remove our obligation? If infected people are infecting others, we will never get this under control. Some of those refusing masks are infecting others. And without knowing they have it, they continue to keep the virus alive.

Unless we are all willing to give more than we receive, like wear a mask even though we may not be infected and keep our distance even if we are not afraid, we will have to endure the devastation to our economy, our physical and mental health, and the education of our children as well as even risking losing our home if we get sick. The inability to give more than we receive is hurting us in many spheres.

Bob Peckman, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Read a history book

This is in response to Julie Markovitz's Oct. 11 letter ("Why dump monument there?). First of all, you need to read a real history book on Sou…

Letters

Letter: The elderly are suffering

Judith Graham’s article entitled “A resilience to trauma” in your Oct. 31 edition honestly speaks about the strengths of our elderly. They are…

Letters

Letter: Well said

Responding to Brian Hoffman's Oct. 1 response ("After all these years") to Marci Johnson's letter. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert