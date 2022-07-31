Letter: We must come together to prevent climate disaster

Thank you for printing an update about the Buchanan County flood through the article "No one found dead in flooding" (July 15). The report had nothing to offer but promising news. There were no fatalities, and everyone got out safely.

Yet, the legacy of the incident will endure for all involved: the first responders, the agencies, volunteers, and of course the victims. The flooding was deadly and dangerous, but never is the question asked: What if the flooding was more destructive? What if the flooding took the lives of many individuals? What if the flooding became more persistent? As we see inaction from Washington, D.C., and our officials on climate change, these hypothetical questions will become more relatable as time passes.

Scientists have warned us for years that climate change results in higher rain rates for sudden storms. The power of humans to intensify heat and moisture in our sky is a growing threat. At some point, the globe won't be able to control the side effects of carbon emissions. As a young person, I am learning of the deadly weather in the northern half of the globe. Already we are seeing a prediction that London will see a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit this month, something that has never happened there in recorded history. We must come together to prevent the devastation of billions more to come. We must transition away from fossil fuels in order to preserve a shared future.

Nathan Poovathukaran, Glen Allen