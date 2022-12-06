Letter: We must continue to fight for our public lands

“This land is your land,” the famous folk song, is literally true.

As a taxpaying American you own land: your city park, a local greenway, state or national park. When we experience the greenery, wildlife, fresh air and water, it helps us stay healthy, calm and grounded in this hyperactive digital era.

Public lands, our collective treasure, include more than 200 million acres of national forests.

Some land is available for commercial use, but most is protected for recreation and sustaining wildlife. The Jefferson and Washington National Forests in our area offer 1.8 million acres for enjoyment.

What happens when commercial interests seek to use public land for private economic gain?

The Bureau of Land Management decides if logging, mining, fracking or other activity receives a permit. An Environmental Impact Statement provides details on how this activity will impact the ecology.

The bureau's mission is to “sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” They designate certain sensitive areas with high levels of protection.

For example, much of the national forest outside Blacksburg is a specially protected Inventoried Roadless Area. The Brush Mountain Wilderness, 8,400 acres, receives the highest level of protection.

So how could the the bureau allow Mountain Valley Pipeline to bulldoze and blast through a protected Inventoried Roadless Area only several hundred feet from a designated wilderness? This pipeline route crosses some of the most rugged terrain and fragile ecosystems in the East.

Why did the bureau override their own rules, never receive a proper Environmental Impact Statement, yet allow this private enterprise to mow down our forest?

Since 2014, residents have fought to stop this methane spewing monstrosity and protect your land, your rights, your health and safety. We blocked them in court and demanded they uphold normal environmental standards.

Now Sen. Joe Manchin has attempted to override our protections once again and fast-track MVP. Our corrupt system has allowed greedy politicians and private companies to usurp our rights as public landowners. Learn more about how to stop this destruction to our land and climate. Visit POWHR.org.

David Seriff, Blacksburg