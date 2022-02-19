 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We must resurrect our middle class

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ran on a Trump-Republican ticket — and won. Virginia turned from a blue state to a red state.

Youngkin will be very effective. We can now expect our public schools to suffer; our carbon limits to suffer; abortion choices to be gone; masking rules to be gone; deaths caused by COVID to increase; tax breaks for low-income families to disappear.

I believe there is still a large majority of Virginians who share mutual respect for each other. I believe that we must resurrect our middle class working families for the public good. 

John Winfrey, Lexington

