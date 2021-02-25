Letter: We must work together

Recently I watched the House vote to impeach President Trump, and I don't understand how anyone, and mostly my representative Morgan Griffith, could not vote to impeach Trump. Trump has told lie after lie in the face of multiple recounts and dozens of court cases that all confirmed the victory of Joe Biden.

One of the greatest events of our democracy is the peaceful passing of power from one president to another. The world was amazed when Adams peacefully gave up his power to Jefferson who had won the election. Leaders around the world could not understand how a leader of a nation could give up his power without a fight. Yet this has been going on since President Adams. Presidents have welcomed the new president to the White House and rode with them to the Capitol then witnessed the passing of the torch, until now.

President Trump has not been able to face the fact he lost an election that has been recounted numerous times and confirmed by dozens of court cases. He then called for a rally of his followers who have bought into his lies and encouraged them to go to the U.S. Capitol and attack it. An act that hasn't occurred since the British tried to burn the Capitol in the War of 1812.

I was looking for some factual proof that the election was stolen, and I could not find anything of substance.