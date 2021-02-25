 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We must work together
0 comments

Letter: We must work together

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recently I watched the House vote to impeach President Trump, and I don't understand how anyone, and mostly my representative Morgan Griffith, could not vote to impeach Trump. Trump has told lie after lie in the face of multiple recounts and dozens of court cases that all confirmed the victory of Joe Biden.

One of the greatest events of our democracy is the peaceful passing of power from one president to another. The world was amazed when Adams peacefully gave up his power to Jefferson who had won the election. Leaders around the world could not understand how a leader of a nation could give up his power without a fight. Yet this has been going on since President Adams. Presidents have welcomed the new president to the White House and rode with them to the Capitol then witnessed the passing of the torch, until now.

President Trump has not been able to face the fact he lost an election that has been recounted numerous times and confirmed by dozens of court cases. He then called for a rally of his followers who have bought into his lies and encouraged them to go to the U.S. Capitol and attack it. An act that hasn't occurred since the British tried to burn the Capitol in the War of 1812.

I was looking for some factual proof that the election was stolen, and I could not find anything of substance.

In Georgia Trump claimed thousands of dead people voted. This was checked, and they did find five dead people who voted. This President must be held to the rule of law and any representative of our government who protects him is as guilty as him.

It is time to reclaim our Democracy and embrace the idea of compromise for the good of all citizens. The Democrats nor Republicans are not the lone answer but through compromise we can do the people’s work. We must learn to work together for the good of all Americans.

Michael Greco, Radford

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Vote no on bank merger

ANOTHER BANK GONE! I was very sorry to hear about the loss of another old bank in the Valley. When I worked at The Bank of Fincastle the board…

Letters

Letter: Media displays hypocrisy

I deplore very much the assault on our Capitol Building. Having said that, I need to ask why the media was so quick to condemn this action and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert