Letter: We need a price on carbon

I agree with almost everything in Russell Chisholm's essay "To have a chance at a livable future, we must protect democracy." His assertion transcends the state of Virginia. I would argue that if the nations of our planet continue to migrate away from government by the people and into the one-man rule of Russia and China, the human race will lose its future.

But climate change is more than a matter of just granting citizens the right of participating in decisions on new fossil fuel development. We could say no to all these projects but still fail in our quest for survival, because of the billions of tons of carbon we already pump annually into the sky.

The solution to this? We also need to change our marketplace enough to take money away from extinction and put it on the side of survival. We need a price on carbon. Democracy is the tool to make it happen. Pick up the phone and call your member of Congress and your two senators.

Chris Wiegard, Chester