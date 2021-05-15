Letter: We need Jennifer Carroll Foy as governor

Virginia Democrats have made huge strides in the last ten years. We’ve won every statewide election since 2009, taken back the House of Delegates and the Senate, and become the most progressive state in the South.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has freshly exposed and intensified numerous inequities across Virginia. Unreliable internet service plagued remote work for countless Virginians struggling to provide for their families.
Underserved students fell further behind due to unequal access to technology and resources to support the transition to online learning. And too many experienced firsthand the consequences of disparate access to medical information, testing, and treatment.
That’s why now, more than ever, we can’t afford to let the momentum we’ve built up over the last ten years slow down. As we look ahead to solve the challenges of today, we cannot rely on solutions of the past—we can’t go back to Terry McAuliffe.
We need Jennifer Carroll Foy as our next governor. She knows what it is like to be left behind, and that personal experience makes her the perfect solution for our current moment. As governor, she promises to expand high speed internet access to 97% of all Virginians. She is fully committed to bettering our education system by giving students and teachers the tools they need to succeed. She plans on reducing health insurance costs and investing in quality care for everyone regardless of income, race, location, or gender.
The politicians of the past aren’t a suitable answer to the challenges we face today. We don’t need leaders who would rather spend their time at million-dollar fundraisers than speaking to Virginians. It’s time to usher in a new Virginia Way, not more of the status quo. For too many, the status quo has done nothing but leave real people behind.
Jennifer Carroll Foy will create a brighter future for her three-year old twin sons and all the rest of us—the kind of future that the status quo never offered her. Together, we can elect a progressive candidate with the bold, new vision to lead us into tomorrow.
Aaron Doss, Forest