Letter: We need Jennifer Carroll Foy as governor

Virginia Democrats have made huge strides in the last ten years. We’ve won every statewide election since 2009, taken back the House of Delegates and the Senate, and become the most progressive state in the South.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has freshly exposed and intensified numerous inequities across Virginia. Unreliable internet service plagued remote work for countless Virginians struggling to provide for their families.

Underserved students fell further behind due to unequal access to technology and resources to support the transition to online learning. And too many experienced firsthand the consequences of disparate access to medical information, testing, and treatment.

That’s why now, more than ever, we can’t afford to let the momentum we’ve built up over the last ten years slow down. As we look ahead to solve the challenges of today, we cannot rely on solutions of the past—we can’t go back to Terry McAuliffe.