America’s independence, “to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them…” replaced our dependency on the King of England with a government that is supposed to be subservient to “We the People.”

A speech President Obama gave back in 2012 had these lines: “We the People, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what’s in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals, and those who died in their defense.”

So our independence is dependent on our dependency on each other. America stands as we are united in our purposeful stand on unity! Our unity depends on our individual commitments we make to each other to take a bold stand on what America has stood for, for 247 years.

On Sept. 11, 2001, one of my daughters asked me if we were going to be OK. I remember distinctly answering, “Yes. But it will never be the same.” Looking back now, I see I was terribly correct.

America’s heart and soul seems to have drifted into the twilight zone. The younger you are, the less you believe that. The younger you are, the more you are inclined to lap up the news of the day. We’ve got to get back to the eternal truth God gave us and understand that this is undoubtedly God’s country.

Have you ever read the Declaration of Independence and our God-inspired Constitution? Do you know the sacrifices our Founding Fathers made for us as well as every generation since in order for us to enjoy, to some degree, the freedoms guaranteed to each American?

How true these words are: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6, also true of Americanism); and “A house divided against itself cannot stand” (Abraham Lincoln).

It’s time to return to our roots.

Paul Dorsey, SFC, USA (Ret.), Bluefield, West Virginia