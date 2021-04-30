Letter: We need vaccines for all

This week marks World Immunization Week. As high school and college students, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us in many ways, such as not seeing our grandparents or friends, volunteering in COVID-19 vaccine clinics and going to school virtually for long periods of time.

We recently became advocates with the United Nations Foundation’s Shot@Life campaign. This has exposed us to the fact that all children need access to lifesaving vaccines to live long and healthy lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown each of us exactly what happens when we are not protected against infectious diseases. We cannot be safe until everyone around the world is safe.

Global health has become an international priority, and we hope to continue this momentum to advocate for children around the world. Unvaccinated children disproportionately live in fragile countries, and one in five children around the world still lacks access to basic childhood vaccines. We want all children to have the benefit of having another birthday and be able to reach their full potential.

We encourage all members of Congress, including Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and Rep. Morgan Griffith to support access to vaccines for all children.

Sydney and Shelby Beverly, Blacksburg and Portsmouth