This June 20, I urge you to support Trish White-Boyd for Virginia state senator. As our Roanoke city councilwoman and prior vice-mayor, Trish White-Boyd represents the voices of multiple unique segments of our community and is able to address our different needs.

She understands the commitment to government work and the time it takes to hear opinions of various constituents.

During her campaign she is actively listening to our broad and diverse interests to serve District 4 while serving in Richmond.

Councilwoman White-Boyd is extremely hard-working and dedicated to public service. When Trish White-Boyd puts her mind to making something happen, she overcomes the barriers to attain the goal.

Recently, she championed the campaign for the “Hidden in Plain Site Roanoke” and the Henrietta Lacks project, leading a team of committed volunteers toward completing fundraising and implementation.

Trish White-Boyd is a champion for women’s rights, affordable health care, educational resources, job growth and environmental stewardship. Her platform to address these issues includes policy, representation and strategy. Southwest Virginia requires a person with a strong voice in our state Senate advocating for our distinctive regional needs.

On June 20, voters across the Virginia state Senate District 4 have a choice to make. Councilwoman White-Boyd had the highest vote tally when elected to Roanoke’s City Council in 2020 and was awarded vice-mayor of the city of Roanoke. If we want a region with economic prosperity and social well-being, Trish White-Boyd must be our representative!

Sue Weinstein Nussbaum, MD, MBA, Roanoke