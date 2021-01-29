 Skip to main content
Letter: We now have no rights
I feel it's sad when we as American citizens now have to ask permission to go somewhere. The majority of the population is appalled at what happened in Washington, D.C. People that went there went to support something they believe in and now they have lost that right.

If a police officer supports his right to rally for his favorite sheriff and others find it is not who they like, will they now be suspended? If restaurant owners support another restaurant and the customers don't like that restaurant, will they lose business? If someone goes to a physician that a business disapproves of, will they be banned?

What happened in Washington, D.C. is a slap in the face to all Americans, however no one saw it coming, not even law enforcement. American citizens now have no rights. Do you see something wrong with this picture?

Claudia Ramsey, Roanoke

 

