Letter: We now live in a capitalist plutocracy

Not too long ago voters participated in elections on horizontal fields; meaning the contest was decided between level 40-yard lines. Liberals pulled from the left, and conservatives pulled from the right, each laboring to move the outcome nearer their own side of the field.

In 1972, liberals understood that victory was doubtless remote with George McGovern; but they believed it was essential to compete. In 1964, conservatives understood that victory was doubtless remote with Barry Goldwater; but they believed it was critical to compete. Both assumed their votes would be counted, and voices would be heard, shifting the outcome left or right.

Today elections are contested inside vertical towers. Outcomes are not determined by voters pulling left or right, but controlled by the 5% atop that tower.

The recent Virginia Democratic Party primary election was sponsored by old supporters and new sycophants of Dominion Energy; and the victors were once again politicians without principle, candidates without courage, and elections without voters.

We no longer live in a constitutional democracy, but a capitalist plutocracy.

Gary Crawford, Roanoke