Letter: We should be able to talk about issues

I don’t doubt that life begins at conception, but I think it is a poor argument against abortion. Contraception is one choice that men and women have, but contraception should not be a woman’s only choice. What if the male involved cannot or will not support the child?

I am a Democrat and the people where I work as a volunteer know it; and even my pastor and many of the people I go to church with know it. I don't like weapons of war on our streets and I don't like it when I see racism. There are times when I avoid confrontation, however, with a Republican friend by changing the subject to air quality. I just like to discuss the issues.

Simply saying why can’t we all get along seems kind of foolish. We should at least be able to talk with each other.

Francis Mathews, Radford