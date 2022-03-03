Letter: We should not let Putin win

When Glen Youngkin ran on a Trump-Republican ticket and won, I was embarrassed to be a Virginian.

But things have gotten worse; a whole lot worse. We are at war with Russia. They have invaded the Ukraine and set up two new Ukrainian Republics which are now part of the Russian Federation. Our president is considering "sanctions." Now I am again embarrassed.

Maybe it's a "guy" sort of thing, but if I were president, I would immediately destroy all their tanks. That would give the Ukrainians a fighting chance. Putin expects a fight, but we may be too gutless even to do that.

We are at war. The West, to include NATO, is at war. It is time our president figured that out. We should not let Putin win, no matter how much Donald Trump admires him. If we can stop this now before it leads to Putin's taking over Ukraine and killing or imprisoning many of its government officials, it will save millions of Ukrainian lives.

This is just the beginning of Russian aggression.

John Winfrey, Lexington