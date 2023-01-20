Letter: We should respect the views and choices of others

Dan Casey's “Is an election denier on Roanoke’s electoral board?” [Jan. 11] certainly gets the reader’s attention and is, as always, well written. While Mr. Casey and I don’t always share the same political views, he is one of the few journalists who shines the light in the dark corner, so to speak.

In this case, however, it seems a bit politically motivated and meant to cast a “cloud” over Al Bedrosian’s ability to perform the duties of the office he holds. It appears the views of Bedrosian are ultraconservative and while Casey may not agree with them they are HIS views and as a democracy we should respect the views and choices of others, whether we agree or not.

Bedrosian’s choice to not participate in an opening prayer — regardless of the faith or sexual orientation — is disappointing at best. As a Christian, I would think he would be more respectful of others’ faith. As far as sexual orientation is concerned, God loves all his children equally. Just because we don’t agree with an issue, or stance or statement, doesn’t mean we start drawing lines in the sand. Perhaps Bedrosian’s skepticism will be refreshing. If we all practice the Ten Commandments, our moral compass will always point true north.

Suzanne Osborne, Roanoke