Letter: We will "rally 'round the flag"

Any American with even a modest knowledge of our history should agree that we have been at our best when we ultimately come together in a common cause, whether to gain our independence from a tyrannical despot, to come to grips with our horrific legacy of slavery, or to join beleaguered allies in defeating Fascism, restoring democracy and humanity in much of the world.

In each of these endeavors, we strove to better align with the vision so clearly stated in our founding documents, a vision envied and admired by people everywhere.

It matters little whether our Founding Fathers believed in the rights of all people, regardless of color, creed, gender, or birthplace. They didn't. What matters is that they clearly wrote that they did, inspiring people around the world, regardless of which power-crazed autocrat barred the way.

Democracy is a journey and mankind a work-in-progress, always striving and course-correcting.

In America, it is possible to be proud of one's heritage, but it is also critical that we admit our forebears' failings and inhumanity. Only then can we truly advance the ideals that our Declaration of Independence and Constitution proclaim.