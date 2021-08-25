Letter: We will "rally 'round the flag"

Any American with even a modest knowledge of our history should agree that we have been at our best when we ultimately come together in a common cause, whether to gain our independence from a tyrannical despot, to come to grips with our horrific legacy of slavery, or to join beleaguered allies in defeating Fascism, restoring democracy and humanity in much of the world.
In each of these endeavors, we strove to better align with the vision so clearly stated in our founding documents, a vision envied and admired by people everywhere.
It matters little whether our Founding Fathers believed in the rights of all people, regardless of color, creed, gender, or birthplace. They didn't. What matters is that they clearly wrote that they did, inspiring people around the world, regardless of which power-crazed autocrat barred the way.
Democracy is a journey and mankind a work-in-progress, always striving and course-correcting.
In America, it is possible to be proud of one's heritage, but it is also critical that we admit our forebears' failings and inhumanity. Only then can we truly advance the ideals that our Declaration of Independence and Constitution proclaim.
In many areas, the United States has led the world. Our democratic institutions, supporting free enterprise and human rights, have created unmatched prosperity. Science and technology have been key contributors to our success. But recent attacks on our institutions, denying both science and truth, pit us against one another, needlessly killing many thousands of Americans while weakening the bonds of union. As a result, even the symbol of our nation, our flag, has been increasingly usurped in bold displays of hatred and division, rather than unity.
When we spew hatred and lies to preserve vestiges of a past that denies opportunity to our fellow citizens, when we wrap ourselves in national symbols and claim to be patriots, while tearing down the engines of human progress, we undermine 245 years of toiling for a 'more perfect union.' Might we once again 'rally 'round the flag,' while together recommitting to respect and equality for all?
James E. Archer, Salem