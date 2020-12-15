Letter: Wear masks for the safety of others

I recently entered Christiansburg and Blacksburg main post offices expecting to see masked employees especially during both the pandemic and holiday mailing surge. In the Christiansburg post location, four employees no mask, with two in the lobby, one not keeping social distance.

In Blacksburg, where I went later expecting a safer situation at 8:30 in morning, all three employees no mask. I don't understand. I am bewildered and stunned. There is no kind, compassionate reason for this at this time or any time. Nowhere in the NRV have I experienced any employee without a mask let alone all who come in contact in the same space as the public. We deserve a sign out front informing that no masks are being worn by the employees for the safety of all our sakes.