Letter: Wearing mask shows compassion

To those who do not wear a mask:
Wake up, people, all you who think that this virus is a hoax, politically motivated to make you lose your freedom by wearing a mask. If the news you are hearing and the people you are listening to tell you this, it is Fake News. This deadly virus is a public health issue! It is deadly and killing thousands every day. It is no joke.
Wearing a mask is showing compassion for others and gives you freedom from harming those around you. The only people I want to see unmasked outside my home are those on Zoom, Face Time, etc. So don’t give me this “freedom” excuse when you don’t mask. Your unmasked face can be a lethal weapon.
MARGARET KIDD
DALEVILLE
