Letter: Wearing masks shouldn't require an order

The letter from Gary Johnson on July 27 ("Glad to see mask order") was nice but inaccurate. Yes, the state has decided to enforce a mask order. The only problem is that several large companies have expressed concern about enforcing the order, and either angering customers to not visiting their business, or worse, fueling physical reactions from them on their workers. Therefore, most people will comply, but others will do what they feel like doing. It is understandable that they don't want to place their employees in danger, and with the ridiculous reaction to people in uniform, it is also understood why police don't enforce this. Plus, there would be the cost.
It shouldn't require an order to ensure that people wear masks. Anyone who won't obviously doesn't care about anyone except themselves, and is a narcissist or some other type of psychopath. I guess I was brought up incorrectly in that I care about others.
MARC HIRSCH
ROANOKE
