Letter: Wedded to faux history

Real history vs. faux history
Re: The letter accusing The Roanoke Times of “blowing smoke” about John C. Underwood (July 6, “Naming school after Underwood would be an abomination”), it reveals the author’s understanding of history to be about a half-century outdated.
When I entered graduate school at the University of Virginia in 1970, historical research had already begun to belie the interpretation of Reconstruction this author is wedded to.
Rapacious carpetbaggers, poor white scalawags, “illiterate freedmen,” corrupt politicians, and the imperious Northern government “put the South to the torch.”
So says followers of what might be called the Lost Cause cult.
It is shocking to find citizens today so uninformed about our national history.
The 14 African Americans elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, Congressman John Mercer Langston, U.S. House of Representatives, and U.S. Sen. Blanch K. Bruce, all elected under the Underwood Constitution, were men of distinction who helped the nation reunite.
Frederick Douglass was not illiterate but a figure of national significance who advised President Lincoln.
John Washington, a Fredericksburg slave whose memoir about his experiences I edited for a book, taught himself to read and write, as did many freed men and women.
Literacy was often the ticket out of slavery. Illiterate poor whites were a far greater problem than scalawags (defined as those white southerners who cooperated in Reconstruction) for pulling the nation back together after a terrible Civil War.
John C. Underwood, a northerner who came to Virginia, had justice, equality and compassion packed in his “carpetbag.” As for the imperious North, the Union did win the war, praise God, and turned out to be unusually generous to the South despite losing 300,000 of its men and women.
William Faulkner once said in a memorable quotation: “The past is never dead. It is not even past.” The author of this letter, like so many other citizens, including the former president, choose to live in a past of unreality, a past long since discredited by professional historians.
Crandall Shifflett,
Blacksburg