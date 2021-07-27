Letter: Wedded to faux history

Real history vs. faux history

Re: The letter accusing The Roanoke Times of “blowing smoke” about John C. Underwood (July 6, “Naming school after Underwood would be an abomination”), it reveals the author’s understanding of history to be about a half-century outdated.

When I entered graduate school at the University of Virginia in 1970, historical research had already begun to belie the interpretation of Reconstruction this author is wedded to.

Rapacious carpetbaggers, poor white scalawags, “illiterate freedmen,” corrupt politicians, and the imperious Northern government “put the South to the torch.”

So says followers of what might be called the Lost Cause cult.

It is shocking to find citizens today so uninformed about our national history.

The 14 African Americans elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, Congressman John Mercer Langston, U.S. House of Representatives, and U.S. Sen. Blanch K. Bruce, all elected under the Underwood Constitution, were men of distinction who helped the nation reunite.

Frederick Douglass was not illiterate but a figure of national significance who advised President Lincoln.